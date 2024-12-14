Diogo Jota & Federico Chiesa Return To Liverpool Squad For Clash With Fulham, Darwin Nunez Dropped
Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa have returned to the Liverpool squad for the first time in over two months for Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash against Fulham.
This will come as a huge boost to Reds Head Coach Arne Slot amid his team's busy fixture schedule.
Jota has been missing with an upper-body injury picked up in the home victory over Chelsea but returned to training this week.
Italian international Chiesa has only played 78 minutes for Liverpool since his surprise move from Juventus in the summer.
The 27-year-old has been rumoured to be undertaking a mini pre-season, but after illness ruled him out of the win against Girona in midweek, he returns to the bench today.
Slot makes only one change to the starting XI that took to the field in the 1-0 victory in Spain on Tuesday.
Darwin Nunez drops to the bench after a disappointing performance against the La Liga outfit and is replaced by Cody Gakpo. That is likely to mean Luis Diaz will switch to the central striker role with the Dutchman on the left.