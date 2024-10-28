Five Things We Learnt From Liverpool's 2-2 Draw Away to Arsenal | Premier League
Liverpool currently sit in the runner up position of the Premier League as it stands, with nine games completed, seven wins, and one draw and loss each. Twenty-two of a possible twenty-seven available points won, with tough away fixtures such as trips to Old Trafford and the Emirates out of the way, and securing four of a maximum of six points from this fixture is a great result.
Last season, the Reds travelled to North London in similar circumstances and were played off the pitch by an Arsenal side on a run gunning for a Premier League title. This game felt different, with the Gunners suffering what they called an ''injury crisis'' but only missing two players, meanwhile a ''fully fit'' Liverpool was missing the same number of starters as the London outfit.
Here's what we learnt from Liverpool's 2-2 draw away from home to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side:
Virgil van Dijk is not slowing down
While many would have had Ibrahima Konate as the Player of the Match, and deservedly so, van Dijk has been putting in world-class performances each game and it's going unnoticed because, well, it's expected from him. World-class is the normality for Virgil, which is mind-blowing considering most center-backs would give their left leg for even half of the level Big Virg shows every week. If you look up the definition of ''Suffering from Success'' you'll find a picture of Virgil van Dijk.
Ryan Gravenberch can be the best midfielder in the world, sooner rather than later.
Similarly to Virgil, Ryan has been playing at a form we never thought possible. Yes, we knew the potential was there for him to explode last season, as we seen glimpses of his ability. But never in our wildest dreams could we have predicted Gravenberch would be in the running for Player of the Year awards in a position we have been crying out to reinforce the last number of transfer windows. You have to think, would we have seen this emergence if we secured the signing of Martin Zubimendi? Maybe it was a blessing in disguise.
Father Time is knocking at the door of Andrew Robertson
We all love Robbo, and he is still one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. But, Father Time is undefeated against all opponents. Upon review and analysis, it seems that Robertson is not best suited for this type of system, which is a shame as the Scotsman bleeds red for this club. Under Jurgen Klopp, the system and style played to Andy's strengths. His ability to run the flank relentlessly for the entire game and press like a monster was invaluable. In a similar fashion, Trent suffered from this system as he does not have the stamina, nor engine, to do this for a solid 90 minutes, twice a week, for the entire season.
The tables have turned, however, in this new system, the slower more methodical possession-based system suits Trent a lot more than Robbo, and it's becoming apparent as the games tick by. We expect Liverpool to be in the market for a left-back in the coming windows, and the phasing out of Andy Robertson as time goes on.
Trent and Salah are there for the 'moments' of the game, regardless of their full performance
Both did not have great games, Trent was off with his passing, as was Salah, and it just was not clicking at all.
But, in games like this, you get a few moments to capitalize on, especially a team playing a low block like Arsenal. With these chances so few and far between, you need to make sure you nail them. These are the moments you specifically have players like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Trent was involved in both goals, with his corner for Virgil to head home, and his weighted pass over the top for Darwin to run onto and assist Mo in the last ten minutes of the game.
These are the moments you have these players for.
Darwin Nunez is evolving, no longer unchecked chaos, but focused and controlled
Last season there were calls to move on from Darwin, even more so this summer with the change in style and the comments on Nunez's intelligence in order to play the position Arne Slot would demand of him. At first, those reservations were showing true, sloppy play, straying offside, not starting most games. The writing seemed to be on the wall for Darwin.
Then, following an international break, and an unfortunate injury to Diogo Jota, Darwin got his chance. Pressing like a monster and helping Liverpool remain undefeated in the last three starts. Along with bagging a goal against RB Leipzig, much to the chagrin of Mohamed Salah, he then repaid this with a beautifully timed run and assist to equalise against Arsenal at the weekend.
Darwin Nunez is evolving, and he's bottling the chaos to control it, and it's going to be scary as he develops further through this season.