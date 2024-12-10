Girona 0-1 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Several Reds Impress As They Maintain 100% Record
Liverpool beat Girona 1-0 on Tuesday in Spain to make it six wins out of six in this season's UEFA Champions League.
Arne Slot was able to call on Alisson Becker for the first time in over two months, with the Brazilian replacing Caoimhin Kelleher in the starting lineup.
At the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold returned in place of Jarell Quansah, Alexis Mac Allister was replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield, with the Argentine suspended, and Luis Diaz returned in attack at the expense of Cody Gakpo.
Liverpool Team
Despite a fast start to the match, Liverpool were unable to capitalise, with the home side sitting off early on before Michel's team gradually grew into the game.
Both sides had chances in the opening 45 minutes, with Darwin Nunez squandering Liverpool's biggest opportunity when he was played in by Mohamed Salah. At the other end, Alisson was kept busy and had to remain sharp on a few occasions to thwart Girona.
After the break, Slot's team took more control of the game and were awarded a penalty by VAR in the 63rd minute after Donny van de Beek fouled Luis Diaz in the box.
Salah was on hand to send Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way with his spot-kick to give the Reds the decisive goal and all three points to maintain their 100% winning record.
Solid Performances From Several Liverpool Players
On another good night for Liverpool, Alisson was excellent on his return to the team and made a couple of vital saves in the first half to keep it goalless.
Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson both put in good performances in a defence once again well-marshalled by Virgil van Dijk.
Dominik Szoboszlai was full of running in midfield, but Ryan Gravenberch was outstanding once more in his defensive midfield role, continually breaking up Girona attacks and setting Liverpool on the front foot.
The Dutchman appears to go from strength to strength with each match he plays, and Slot will be hoping the 22-year-old continues in the same vein as in his current form, he is up there with the Premier League's top performers.