Huge Fitness Boost For Eddie Howe & Newcastle Ahead of Liverpool Premier League Clash
Newcastle have received a fitness boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool at St James' Park on Wednesday.
The Reds come into the match in sparkling form, having seen off both Real Madrid and Manchester City in the space of just five days at Anfield.
Liverpool's victory over Pep Guardiola's troubled team was impressive and took them nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal.
It has been a tough start to the season for Newcastle and Eddie Howe, however, who are down in 11th place, 15 points behind the leaders, and come into the clash off the back of a disappointing draw away at Crystal Palace.
Despite Liverpool coming into the game in far better form than the Magpies, Arne Slot will know that a trip to St James' is never easy, and his team will face another tough examination.
Ahead of the match, Howe and Newcastle have been boosted by the news that striker Alexander Isak will be fit to face the Reds.
The 25-year-old was forced off with a hip injury during the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park, but he has confirmed to beIN Sports reporter Andy Kerr today that he has recovered and is fit to play.
