Jakub Stolarczyk To Start In Goal For Leicester City Against Liverpool In Crucial Premier League Clash
According to a reliable source for Leicester City news, Jakub Stolarczyk will start in goal for the Foxes when they play Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday evening.
Ruud van Nistelrooy's team come into the clash after two successive defeats, leaving them just two points above the drop zone in 17th.
A trip to Anfield is never easy, but with Arne Slot's team flying high at the top of the table, it promises to be even more challenging.
If things were not already difficult enough, Van Nistelrooy has been hit by the blow that first-choice keeper Mads Hermansen is not fit enough to return for the match with the Reds.
It was expected that former Liverpool keeper Danny Ward would continue in goal, but according to Geoff Peters, Van Nistelrooy will hand Jakub Stolarczyk his first start of the season.
It is a big call by the manager, but the Poland under-21 international has previous experience of playing at Anfield, having played in the EFL Cup clash last season.