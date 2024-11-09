Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: Player Ratings
Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League.
The Reds, buoyed by Brighton's 2-1 victory against Manchester City ahead of the clash with Unai Emery's team, took the three points in a tough encounter thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.
Player Ratings
Caoimhin Kelleher - 8
Kept Liverpool in front with two brilliant saves from corners just before half-time. The sign of a top keeper is one that maintains concentration when they have little to do, and the Irishman has once again shown his quality deputising for Alisson Becker.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6
He was starting to get on the ball as he picked up an injury and was subbed in the 25th minute. Hopefully, it was only a precaution, but now must be a doubt for the international matches. Subbed.
Ibrahima Konate - 8
Another top performance from the 25-year-old, who continued his run of great form. Completely snuffed out Watkins and then Duran. One of the main reasons Liverpool are in such a strong position at this stage of the season.
Virgil van Dijk - 8
Glided through the game as always, like a conductor of an orchestra. Played an important role in Nunez's goal that should not be forgotten.
Andy Robertson - 7
A much-improved performance from the Scotland captain, who has not been at his best of late. He was tentative a couple of times defensively early on but looked much more like his old self as the game went on.
Ryan Gravenberch - 8
The Dutchman is another like Konate, who is just rolling out performance after performance at the moment. Did well in his duels, overpowering his opponents and good on the ball.
Curtis Jones - 7
Another solid performance from the midfielder, who is in a good vein of form. Occasionally held on to the ball for too long but kept possession under pressure. Subbed.
Alexis Mac Allister - 6
Still not showing the type of form Reds fans know he is capable of. Constantly gave the ball away in the first half but improved slightly after the break. Subbed.
Mohamed Salah - 8
Another two goal contributions from the 32-year-old, who shows no signs of slowing down. Showed his strength to provide the assist for Nunez's goal and finished clinically to kill the game off.
Darwin Nunez - 7
It could have been a super night for the Uruguayan instead of just a good one, but a performance that typified his career at Liverpool so far. Finished well for his goal but should have had two more. Worked hard.
Luis Diaz - 7
Could not repeat his hat-trick heroics of midweek but worked his socks off. Lacked his usual quality on the ball.
Subs
Conor Bradley - 7
The new Northern Ireland captain was very disciplined after replacing Alexander-Arnold. Sat in defensively as Arne Slot's team tried to take greater control of possession in the second half.
Dominik Szoboszlai - 7
Helped his tiring team with his energy after coming on for the last 30 minutes. Played the ball forward, which led to Salah's goal.
Cody Gakpo - 6
Worked hard after coming on but wasn't able to influence the game as much as he has of late. One characteristic moment where he cut inside but blasted over.