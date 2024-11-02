Liverpool 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion Player Ratings | Premier League
Well, what a game that was! Liverpool were dominanted in the first half by Brighton, however, the second half was a different story.
Two quick fire goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah provided Arne Slot's side with a hard-earned three points at Anfield.
There were a mixture of performances today so here are our player ratings for Liverpool's 2-1 win over Brighton.
Player Ratings
Caoimhin Kelleher - 8
The Irish man didn't have much to do today, however, he made a very important save in the first half when Brighton had the chance to double their lead. Solid performance again.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7
A poor performance in the first half from the Liverpool vice-captain, however, not many players had a good half. In the second he was vital going into that midfield role and recycling the ball upfield.
Ibrahima Konate - 6
An injury just before half-time that forced the Frenchman off, however, before that he didn't really put a foot wrong.
Virgil van Dijk - 6
This was probably the most we've seen Virgil struggle this season, despite that he still wasn't bad and just put in an average game. Due to him putting in 10/10's every game you notice when he is off the pace more.
Kostas Tsimikas - 9 (MOTM)
Liverpool's best player today. Tsimikas was vital in defence and during the first half and outshone the whole of the Liverpool team. In the second half, he stopped so many attacks and was always trying to play the ball forward.
The Greek Scouser has definitely cemented his place as Slot's starting full-back for the foreseeable future after this performance!
Ryan Gravenberch - 7
The whole midfield struggled in the first-half, getting passed through too easily, however, the second half was the Gravenberch we have been seeing this season, winning the ball back in vital positions and releasing the forwards.
Alexis Mac Allister - 5
A poor game by Mac Allister. He was rightfully substituted and it was almost like he thought he still played for Brighton at times.
Dominik Szoboszlai - 4
Szoboszlai is really struggling this season. He doesn't shoot, when there is a pass he doesn't play it and overall his play is just shocking. Once Harvey Elliott is fit he has a path into the first team ahead of the Hungarian.
Mohamed Salah - 7
This is the sort of Mo Salah performance we are used to seeing now. Not outstanding when it comes to his overall play but he turns up in the big moments and that is what he did today.
Darwin Nunez - 7
A similar story with Nunez to Salah. The Uruguyan didn't get on the scoresheet but he was running his socks off, dragging the Brighton defenders out of position and creating space for the wingers.
Cody Gakpo - 8
After an amazing performance against Brighton a few days ago, Gakpo comes up clutch again. The Dutch winger is making it very hard to justify dropping him, especially when he is playing how he is. Great defensively, providing cover to Tsimikas and even better on the break.
Substitutes
Joe Gomez - 8
What a game by Gomez. He had massive shoes to fill replacing Konate but he proved once again why Liverpool can always rely on him. He should've scored two goals today too!
Curtis Jones - 8
Jones did exactly what Szoboszlai should've done, he was immense today. Drawing fouls in midfield and running into open space when on the break, more of this from the Scouser and Slot will be using him a lot more.
Luis Diaz - 6
One of the substitutes who struggled a bit today, however, he didn't do much wrong.
Wataru Endo - 7
Endo and closing out games, a match made in heaven. The Japanese international did what he was asked once again so there are no complaints on his cameo.
Conor Bradley - N/A
The Northern Irishman only came on for 5 minutes but he won a foul in an important position, not much else to rate him on.