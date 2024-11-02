Liverpool 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Man Of The Match - Defender Takes Opportunity As Reds Struggle To Victory
Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton & Hove Albion for the second time in four days in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.
The Seagulls were by far the better team in the first half and deservedly led at the break through a 14th minute goal from Ferdi Kadioglu who fired an unstoppable shot past Caoimhin Kelleher from the edge of the box after Danny Welbeck had deflected the ball into his path.
Arne Slot's team improved after the break and managed to contain Brighton and the dangerous Mitoma much better. They eventually equalised in the 69th minute when Darwin Nunez ducked to allow Cody Gakpo's cross from the left to hit the back of the net at the kop end.
The Reds scored the decisive goal just two minutes later when Mohamed Salah cut inside in typical fashion to rifle the ball into the top corner of Bart Verbruggen's goal after good work from substitute Curtis Jones.
Brighton remained a threat until the final whistle blew but the Liverpool rearguard stood firm to take the three points and move back to the top of the table after Manchester City's defeat at Bournemouth.
It was far from a convincing performance from Slot's men with the midfield wide open at times in the first-half with Brighton a constant threat and unlucky not to lead by more at the break.
Joe Gomez was excellent after coming on at the interval to replace the injured Ibrahima Konate and Jones helped regain some control in the last half hour when he replaced the disappointing Dominic Szoboszlai.
It was Kostas Tsimikas however who outshone his teammates on the day with a performance of real grit and determination against Fabian Hurzeler's tricky team.
The Greek international was given an opportunity by Slot in place of Andy Robertson which he grasped with both hands as he defended resolutely and showed composure at times when it was largely lacking from his teammates on a difficult but profitable afternoon for the Reds.
Man Of The Match - Kostas Tsimikas
