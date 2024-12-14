Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham Match Highlights - Jota Salvages Point For 10-Man Reds

The Reds came from behind twice to pick up a point at Anfield

Neil Andrew

Andy Robertson awaiting VAR confirmation of his red card against Fulham
Andy Robertson awaiting VAR confirmation of his red card against Fulham / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool and Fulham played out a controversial, hard-fought 2-2 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, and you can watch the match highlights here.

Marco Silva's team took the lead in the 11th minute after a slick move down the left, and Andreas Pereira was on hand to force Antonee Robinson's cross off of Andy Robertson and into the back of the net.

Things got worse for the Reds in the 17th minute when the Scotland captain was shown a red card for bringing down Harry Wilson with the Welsh international in on goal.

Liverpool finally got themselves back in the game in the 47th minute when Mohamed Salah crossed for Cody Gakpo to head home at the far post at the Kop end.

Substitute Rodrigo Muniz restored the visitors' lead in the 76th minute when he bundled home another Robinson cross via a deflection off of Joe Gomez, but Diogo Jota finished well ten minutes later to earn Liverpool a draw.

Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota scores against Fulham / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

The point leaves Arne Slot's team five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who are in action against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham Match Highlights

Neil Andrew
