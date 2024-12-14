Liverpool 2-2 Fulham | Player Ratings
Liverpool fought back to earn a valuable point against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Anfield.
The West London club took a shock lead in the 11th minute when Andreas Pereira was on hand to force Antonee Robinson's cross off of Andy Robertson and into the back of the net.
Things got worse for Liverpool just six minutes later when the Scotland captain was shown a red card for bringing down Harry Wilson when through on goal.
Fulham were unable to capitalise on the one-man advantage to further their lead, and Arne Slot's team finally gained a foothold in the game two minutes after half-time when Mohamed Salah crossed for Cody Gakpo to head home.
Rodrigo Muniz restored the visitors' lead in the 76th minute when he bundled home another Robinson cross, but Diogo Jota, back from injury, finished well ten minutes later to earn a point.
Liverpool Player Ratings
Alisson Becker - 8
No chance for either goal, and he pulled off a couple of vital saves late on to ensure his team came out of the game with something.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7
Tried hard to get his team going with several long-range passes in a roving role after the sending-off. Was everywhere for a while but couldn't quite find the killer pass. Subbed.
Joe Gomez - 7
His position changed a number of times as Slot tried to find a formula to help his team when down to 10 men. Ended up at left-back, where he performed well against a difficult opponent. Unlucky that the second goal deflected off him into the net.
Virgil van Dijk - 7
Tried to encourage and motivate his team when things were going against them and worked well when paired with international teammate Gravenberch.
Andy Robertson - 3
Serious questions need to be asked about Robertson's performances this season, defensively. Whilst he has been lively going forward, he has been guilty of giving penalties away that have not proved costly to his team, and the sending-off today was totally avoidable.
He must improve and rekindle his old form before the Anfield hierarchy starts looking at potential alternatives.
Ryan Gravenberch - 9
Another fantastic performance from the 22-year-old who settled into a central defensive role like he had played there for years.
He was also a driving force in midfield and helped Liverpool regain some control late on when he found himself back in the engine room.
Curtis Jones - 7
He was neat and tidy on a difficult afternoon for his team. Worked tirelessly alongside Szoboszlai to try and get Liverpool onto the front foot. Subbed.
Dominik Szoboszlai - 8
The Hungarian was excellent throughout, with his hard work and ability to press a huge asset when the team were reduced to 10 men.
Showed much more quality on the ball and is starting to find some form after an indifferent period. Subbed.
Mohamed Salah - 7
Had a fascinating battle with the excellent Robinson all afternoon. Showed his quality in a key moment again when he crossed for Gakpo to score.
Luis Diaz - 6
A frustrating afternoon for the Colombian, who started in a centre-forward role but was another to be moved about after the sending-off.
Worked hard as always but didn't carry much of a goal threat and was loose in possession all too often.
Cody Gakpo - 7
Another crucial goal from the Dutchman just after half-time and helped the team improve after the break with his dynamic play from the left. Subbed.
Substitutes
Darwin Nunez - 7
Provided the assist for Jota's equaliser, and whilst it's clear he is going through a difficult spell, he never shirks responsibility.
Jarell Quansah - 6
Another player lacking confidence at the moment. Solid in defence and tried to get on the ball down the right but without much impact.
Needlessly gave a corner away when under no pressure, trying to head back to Alisson.
Needs a start and a good performance against Southampton in midweek.
Harvey Elliott - 6
Picked up several useful positions on the right but all too often picked out the man marking the near post from his crosses and corners.
Diogo Jota - 8
He was a real livewire and marked his comeback with a well-taken goal seven minutes after entering the pitch. Made intelligent runs and looked very sharp. A huge boost to have him back and available.