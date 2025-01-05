Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United | Premier League - Man Of The Match | Reds Rue Missed Chance To Extend Title Lead
Liverpool’s match against Manchester United was in doubt, but the game went ahead despite the weather conditions.
Both Arsenal and Chelsea dropped points in their respective fixtures yesterday, and a win against Manchester United could have put Liverpool eight points clear with a game in hand in the Premier League title race.
Unfortunately, the Reds failed to capitalize on the opening their title rivals gave them, and United earned their draw.
The first half started slowly before Liverpool turned up the gears and created a few chances to get an opening goal against United.
Cody Gakpo saw an early chip go wide of the post, André Onana saved Alexis Mac Allister’s volley from a Mohamed Salah cross, and Luis Díaz skied a Trent Alexander-Arnold layoff.
United had a few counterattacks stopped by Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk, but otherwise, the first half remained a mixture of moments between teams, with Liverpool looking the more likely to find their feet.
Liverpool have benefited from head coach Arne Slot’s halftime adjustments many times this season, but United were the team to take the lead early in the second half.
A dismal attempt at a forward ball from Alexander-Arnold deep in Liverpool territory gave the ball straight back to United, who pounced.
Bruno Fernandes squeezed the ball to Lisandro Martínez, who rifled a shot off the crossbar and into the back of the net above a helpless Alisson.
Liverpool were stunned, and Slot was ready to make substitutions ten minutes later when the Reds scored their equalizer through Cody Gakpo.
Momentum swung Liverpool’s way when Mac Allister’s slide-rule pass found Gakpo, who put Matthijs de Ligt on his backside and fired in the equalizer.
At the end of another ten-minute Red spell, Mac Allister’s goal-bound header hit the out-raised arm of de Ligt. VAR called referee Michael Oliver to review the incident, and Liverpool were awarded a penalty.
As he’s done many times for Liverpool, Salah slotted home the go-ahead goal from the spot under a diving Onana.
Unfortunately for the Reds, lackluster defending caught them out again. In the 80th minute, Ibrahima Konaté was slow to close down Alejandro Garnacho’s cross, and Amad Diallo passed the ball through the legs of Andrew Robertson and a diving Alisson to provide United a leveler.
The match ended 2-2, and Liverpool only have themselves to blame for the dropped points. Disappointing performances in defense and lack of final product in attack cost them the win in their Premier League title charge.
There were a few players on the team who could hold their heads high after their performances. Gakpo, van Dijk, and Gravenberch are some players that come to mind. Others will have to question their contributions to the game.
Alexis Mac Allister was undoubtedly Liverpool's man of the match. The Argentine was behind both goals for the Reds, had brilliant moments of creativity, and made a few crunching tackles to spur his team on.
Liverpool will have to pick themselves up after this result against their old foes, United, but they still have the lead in the Premier League title race to build on.