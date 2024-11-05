Liverpool 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen | UEFA Champions League | Player Ratings
Liverpool put on an outstanding second-half performance to beat Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 At Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.
The two sides cancelled each other out in a largely even first half, with Cody Gakpo going close for the hosts and Jeremie Frimpong having a goal ruled out for handball shortly before the break.
After the interval, Arne Slot's team upped the tempo and blew Leverkusen away with a treble from Luis Diaz and a fine-headed goal from Cody Gakpo.
The Reds now have 12 points from their first four Champions League matches and sit on top of the table both domestically and in Europe's Premier competition.
Player Ratings
Caoimhin Kelleher - 7
A quiet evening for the Irish international but showed his concentration levels with a fine double save towards the end.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6
Seems to be struggling with his passing of late, losing possession uncharacteristically. Improved after the break. Subbed.
Ibrahima Konate - 8
Another rock-solid performance from the 25-year-old as he outmuscled the physical threat of Boniface. One of Liverpool's best performers so far this season. Subbed.
Virgil van Dijk - 7
Largely untroubled by a fluid Leverkusen attack. Marshalled the back line well to contain the lively Wirtz.
Kostas Tsimikas - 7
The Greek international put together another solid defensive performance and may be cementing himself as first choice in the left-back slot. Subbed.
Ryan Gravenberch - 8
Snuffed out lots of danger in the first half when the visitors had a spell of dangerous possession. Continues to improve in his role as the team's defensive midfielder and used the ball well.
Alexis Mac Allister - 6
Not his best outing in a red shirt. The Argentine struggled on the ball, giving away possession on multiple occasions. Another that improved in the second half.
Curtis Jones - 8
Worked hard for the team in an evenly-matched first half, keeping the ball under pressure before providing an outstanding assist for the opening goal for Diaz, which helped swing the game in Liverpool's favour. Subbed.
Mohamed Salah - 8
A constant threat down the right and a real problem to Hincapie. Didn't have his shooting boots on but showed how important he is now as a creator with assists for the second and third goals.
Luis Diaz - 9
A frustrating opening 45 minutes for the Colombian, where he got involved in a physical battle with the Leverkusen defence. Dropped deeper in the second half at times to great effect and finished well on all three occasions to secure his first hat trick for the club. Outstanding.
Cody Gakpo - 7
The Dutchman was another to endure a frustrating first period when he couldn't capitalise on a couple of decent openings but kept going and scored a fine header from a brilliant Salah cross. Subbed.