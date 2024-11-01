Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Before Facing Brighton This Weekend
Liverpool progressed through to the next round of the EFL Cup to face Southampton away from home following their 3-2 victory over Brighton on Wednesday. Still without some key faces in the squad both for starting and depth positions, in today's press conference, the Reds boss Arne Slot provided updates on all absentees.
When asked about Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker:
“I think I said it already a few times that it is always difficult to tell you exactly when they are ready because especially the last phase of the recovery can always be a few days extra or less.
“The fact is that they are not there before the international break and let’s see if they can join us after.”
Slot was asked about the possible availability of our most recent signing, Federico Chiesa:
“Chiesa is not back before the international break, but there is only a week to go. We are hoping he can do things again during the international break and that he can join us afterwards.”
No mention of Harvey Elliott in this press conference, however, it was previously confirmed that Harvey is still a ways off coming back and will more than likely be after the upcoming international break also.
Alisson Becker has been missing since midway through Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and Diogo Jota has been absent since he clashed with Chelsea where he suffered his rib injury. Harvey Elliott has been absent for most of the season due to a foot injury. And no discerning details have emerged about Chiesa's injury with Arne hinting at a combination of fitness issues and injury issues due to the Italian having zero preseason and having to jump to a level of intensity he was not used to.
Hopefully this international break allows the lads to rest, and come back stronger for our run in to Christmas.