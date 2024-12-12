Liverpool Midfielder Walking Disciplinary Tightrope Ahead Of Fulham Premier League Clash
Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday, hoping to pick up another three points in their quest for the title.
Arne Slot's team find themselves four points clear of second-placed Chelsea after gameweek 15 and six clear of Arsenal, with the Reds also having a game in hand after last week's Merseyside derby was postponed.
Read More:
Duo's Status Unclear For Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Fulham As They Train Away From Rest Of Squad
Marco Silva's Fulham have been in good form themselves and sit in 10th place with 23 points from their 15 matches after the 1-1 draw with the Gunners at Craven Cottage on Sunday.
As well as a number of injury issues, Slot will also have to deal with the absence of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who serves a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards.
Whilst the Argentine will be available to return for the trip to Tottenham on Sunday week, Ryan Gravenberch must now be careful after amassing four yellow cards, leaving him one booking away from a suspension.
Read More:
Fulham Set To Be Missing Five Players For Premier League Clash With Liverpool As Marco Silva Reveals Defensive Woes
The Dutchman can only avoid a ban if he does not pick up another booking before Liverpool complete 19 matches in the Premier League, at which point the limit would increase to 10 yellow cards in the first 32 matches before a two-game suspension.
Ibrahima Konate is another player who also finds himself on four yellow cards and one match away from suspension but is currently ruled out with a knee injury.