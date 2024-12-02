Liverpool Striker Interest 'Concrete', Manchester United & Bayern Also Keen - Summer Transfer 'Appears Likely'
According to a well-known journalist in Germany, Liverpool's interest in Bundesliga sensation Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt is 'concrete'.
The Egyptian has been in outstanding form since the start of the season, scoring 17 and assisting 11 times in just 19 matches across all competitions.
That has led to speculation that the 25-year-old could be the subject of a big-money move next summer, with a whole host of Europe's top clubs linked to the striker.
Multiple different reports have claimed Liverpool hold an interest in Marmoush, and Florian Plettenberg has confirmed on X that their interest is 'concrete' with Manchester United and Bayern Munich also 'monitoring the situation'.
The Sky reporter also confirms that Frankfurt haven't given up hope of keeping Marmoush and want to extend his current contract, which runs until 2027, but believes that a transfer next summer 'appears likely'.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Arne Slot is currently well stacked with six top-class forwards in his Liverpool squad, but doubts remain over the future of Mohamed Salah, who is out of the contract at the end of the season, and with no signs that a breakthrough to extend that deal is close.
It is still possible that Marmoush's international teammate remains at Anfield, but with the futures of the likes of Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa also unclear, Marmoush will definitely be under consideration by the hierarchy at the club.