Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With Southampton
Liverpool are back in Premier League action at the weekend when they travel to St Mary's Stadium on Sunday to take on Southampton.
The Reds are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening before Pep Guardiola's team visit Anfield next weekend.
Before the international break, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota were all ruled out with injury problems.
Despite what looks like a relatively clean bill of health for the players returning from international duty, there was some concern over the fitness of Virgil van Dijk, who returned to Merseyside early, missing the Netherlands 1-1 draw with Bosnia on Tuesday.
Speaking at his press conference today, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot allayed fears by confirming that his skipper will be available to lead the team against the Saints.
The Dutchman, who has made a fantastic start to life at Anfield after taking over from Jurgen Klopp, also provided an update on the injury status of the remaining players who have been on the sidelines.
We have taken a look at how the Liverpool squad could shape up for the trip to the South Coast, but there is still time for this to change with the game 48 hours away.
Goalkeepers
Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo