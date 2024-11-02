Liverpool Predicted Lineup v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Livepool take on Brighton for the second time in just four days when the two teams face off at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Arne Slot's men came out on top in midweek as goals from Cody Gakpo x2 and Luis Diaz helped them to a 3-2 victory at the AMEX and secured their pathway to the EFL Cup quarter-finals.
Both manager's are expected to make wholesale changes when the two teams line up on Saturday after much changed teams were on display for the match on the South Coast.
Caoimhin Kelleher will replace Vitezslav Jaros in goal for Liverpool despite the Czech international impressing at the Amex in his full debut on Wednesday.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate should all return to the starting XI but Liverpool's head coach will need to decide between Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas for the left-back berth.
Ryan Gravenberch was rested midweek and should return to the midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister with the remaining spot going to either Dominic Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones.
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are likely to be recalled after being on the bench at the AMEX with the in form Gakpo and Diaz battling it out to start on the left wing.
Details of how to watch the match on TV or via Live Stream can be found HERE.
Liverpool Predicted XI
Caoimhin Kelleher;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai;
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo