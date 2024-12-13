Liverpool Predicted Lineup v Fulham | Premier League
Liverpool take on Fulham at Anfield on Saturday, aiming to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.
Arne Slot's team have a four-point gap over second-placed Chelsea and six over Arsenal in third. They also have a game in hand after last weekend's Merseyside derby was postponed.
The Blues are not back in Premier League action until Sunday when they host Brentford at Stamford Bridge, with the Gunners facing Everton at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.
Liverpool Team News
Slot was able to welcome back Alisson Becker in midweek, and the Brazilian will continue his comeback against Fulham.
In defence, the only option for rotation is with Jarell Quansah, but Slot is likely to stick with the back four that kept a clean sheet against Girona in Spain on Tuesday.
Alexis Mac Allister is suspended, so Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szobozslai are almost certain to continue in midfield.
Whilst Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota could return to the Reds squad for the visit of Marco Silva's team, neither are expected to make the starting lineup.
Slot's only decision in attack, therefore, is whether to stick with Darwin Nunez, who faced criticism after the 1-0 victory of the La Liga team.
Liverpool Predicted XI v Fulham
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai;
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo