Liverpool Predicted Lineup v Girona | UEFA Champions League
Liverpool face Girona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, hoping to cement their position at the top of the table in this year's competition in it's revised format.
Arne Slot's team have been in fantastic form, winning all five of their opening matches, including excellent wins at Anfield against Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid.
Dutchman Slot welcomes back Alisson Becker after over two months out with a hamstring injury, and he is expected to replace the unfortunate Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.
Options in defence remain extremely limited, with Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas all still missing, so Slot will be picking from the five fit senior options available to him, with youngster James Norris likely to be on the bench.
In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister misses out as he serves a one-match suspension, so Dominik Szoboszlai, who was a sub last time out against Newcastle, should return to the starting lineup
Diogo Jota was pictured in training on Monday but has not been included in a 19-man squad that also excludes Federico Chiesa, with the Italian rumoured to be ruled out through illness.
Liverpool Predicted XI
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai;
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo