Liverpool Predicted Lineup v RB Leipzig | UEFA Champions League
Liverpool are coming into Wednesday's Champions League game against RB Leipzig in amazing form, most recently beating Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side 2-1 at Anfield.
Goals from the ever reliable Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones sealed a very important win to continue Arne Slot's dream start to life on Merseyside.
The Reds' opponent on Wednesday, RB Leipzig, have had a tough start in the Champions League this season, losing 2-1 against Atletico Madrid on the opening gameweek and then facing defeat against 10-men Juventus most recently.
Despite this poor start in Europe, Marco Roses men are currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga and are tied on points with Bayern Munich.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have continued their impressive league form in the Champions League, winning their first two opening games in impressive style against Italian sides Bologna and AC Milan.
Even though every game is important, Wednesday's game could present an invaluable opportunity for Slot to rest some key players ahead of next weekend's vital Premier League tie versus Arsenal.
Two players who are almost certainly not going to feature against the German side are Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota. The Portuguese forward was forced off during the first half against Chelsea with what looked to be an injury to his ribs and the young Northern Irishman is set to be sidelined for a few weeks with an injury.
Here is how we think Liverpool could lineup in Germany on Wednesday.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher - With Alisson Becker out for at least another month, Liverpool will be forced to rely on the Irishman once again, thankfully, the 25-year-old has proven his worth over the years and will not be a worry heading into this Champions League tie.
RB: Joe Gomez - Slot hasn't used Gomez much during his opening 11 games, however, the versatile defender had a great cameo against Chelsea to help close out the game and the Dutch manager could reward the Englishman with a start against Leipzig.
RCB: Ibrahima Konate - Konate has not just been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season, he has been one of the best in the world and with this form dropping him is almost impossible. It will also be nice for the Frenchman to return to his former club.
LCB: Virgil van Dijk - Similar to Konate, Van Dijk is the type of player that trives off playing week in and week out so I would be very surprised if Slot was to rest them in the Champions League this week.
LB: Kostas Tsimikas - Tsimikas was an unused substitute versus Chelsea due to Andy Robertson completing a full 90 minutes. With the Greek international already starting one of the games in the Champions League this season, we expect him to be starting at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.
CDM: Wataru Endo - So far this season, Endo has mainly been occupying the bench, however, when called upon, he has delivered. With one eye on the Arsenal game, I believe this is a perfect chance for the Japanese captain to show his worth to Slot.
CDM: Alexis Mac Allister - After picking up a knock on international duty, Mac Allister was rested for the majority of the Chelsea game, only coming on in the second half. We could see the Argentine brought off after 45 minutes to help him get back to full fitness ahead of the Premier League game on the weekend.
AM: Curtis Jones - Liverpool's Man of the Match against Chelsea. The Scouser silenced a lot of the doubters with that performance and he has more than earned a start in what he would probably say is his preferred position.
RW: Federico Chiesa - Like Bradley, Chiesa didn't feature in Liverpool's squad against Chelsea, however, there were no reports of any injuries to the Italian winger. If he is fit then it would be a perfect time to give Mohamed Salah some well-deserved rest.
LW: Luis Diaz - Similar to Mac Allister, Diaz was rested in the Premier League and made a brief cameo in the second half. I expect the Colombian to start on Wednesday to get his fitness levels up for the trip to Arsenal on Sunday.
ST: Darwin Nunez - Despite looking very underwhelming this season, Nunez showed on the weekend how much of a handful he can be. The Uruguayan has always performed for Liverpool in the Champions League too and with Jota being injured, Slot doesn't have much of a choice to start the 25-year-old