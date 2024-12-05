Liverpool Predicted Lineup VS Everton | Premier League
Liverpool make the short journey across Stanley Park to face Everton on Saturday as part of the next challenge in their title bid. They will be hoping to correct the slow start and mistakes made in their draw to Newcastle on Wednesday night.
Arne Slot is expected to make a few changes going into the match, espeically due to the suspension of Alexis Mac Allister. With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai both rested in midweek, they will be expected to regain their starting places.
This fixture could come too soon to see Alisson Becker back in goal, with the Reds number one yet to resume first-team training.
Fifteenth place Toffees have run into a little bit of unlikely form prior to Saturday's game, with a 4-0 win at home against Wolves potentially sparking some confidence into Sean Dyche's team.
Everton Predicted Team:
Jordan Pickford,
Vitalii Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ashley Young,
Orel Mangala, Idrissa Gueye,
Iliman Ndiaye, Abdoulaue Doucoure, Dwight McNeil,
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Liverpool Predicted Team:
Caoimhin Kelleher,
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson,
Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones,
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo
