Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool's Confirmed Squad to Face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League

Arne Slot's Liverpool side have travelled to Germany to face Marco Rose's RB Leipzig team in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League

Charlie Webb

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez Train Ahead of Champions League Game v RB Leipzig
Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez Train Ahead of Champions League Game v RB Leipzig / IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool are set to play their third game of the new style UEFA Champions League group stage against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Heading into the game, Liverpool have won their opening games against Bologna and AC Milan, whilst Marco Rose's RB Leipzig have struggled, facing defeat against Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Arne Slot's men will be full of confidence going into the Red Bull Arena tomorrow evening, however, despite some poor form in Europe, the German outfit are flying domestically, not losing a game and being tied on points with league leaders Bayern Munich.

The Reds are yet to suffer any major injury setbacks this season, however, Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota have all been sidelined for Wednesday's fixture with what look to be minor knocks.

Liverpool FC's official website has confirmed the 21-man squad that has travelled to Germany to face RB Leipzig.

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies.

Defenders

Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander Arnold, Jarell Quansah.

Midfielders

Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Tyler Morton, Trey Nyoni.

Forwards

Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez.

Published
Charlie Webb
CHARLIE WEBB

LFC Transfer Room Lead Social Media Manager & Editor. 6 years of experience in journalism & content creation.

Home/Matchday