Liverpool's Confirmed Squad to Face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League
Liverpool are set to play their third game of the new style UEFA Champions League group stage against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.
Heading into the game, Liverpool have won their opening games against Bologna and AC Milan, whilst Marco Rose's RB Leipzig have struggled, facing defeat against Atletico Madrid and Juventus.
Arne Slot's men will be full of confidence going into the Red Bull Arena tomorrow evening, however, despite some poor form in Europe, the German outfit are flying domestically, not losing a game and being tied on points with league leaders Bayern Munich.
The Reds are yet to suffer any major injury setbacks this season, however, Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota have all been sidelined for Wednesday's fixture with what look to be minor knocks.
Liverpool FC's official website has confirmed the 21-man squad that has travelled to Germany to face RB Leipzig.
Goalkeepers
Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies.
Defenders
Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander Arnold, Jarell Quansah.
Midfielders
Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Tyler Morton, Trey Nyoni.
Forwards
Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez.