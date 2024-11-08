Liverpool v Aston Villa Team News - Premier League
Aston Villa visit Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday to meet Liverpool in the final round of games prior to the international break.
Arne Slot's team come into the match two points clear of rivals Manchester City at the top of the table and off the back of a brilliant 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Villa have had a poor run of form over recent weeks and are without a win in four games. Unai Emery will therefore be hoping to see an improvement in what promises to be a difficult encounter for his team.
Liverpool Team News
Dutchman Slot will not be welcoming back any of his injured contingent for the match with the Villans, with Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa not expected to return until after the international break.
Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Darwin Nunez will all be hoping for a recall but Liverpool's Head Coach may choose to stick with the team that were so impressive against former player Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga Champions on Tuesday. That would mean Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, and hattrick hero Luis Diaz would all retain their places.
Aston Villa Team News
Youri Tielemans is expected to be fit for the clash at Anfield despite being left out of the Belgium squad for the upcoming internationals.
Ross Barkley is ruled out with injury and will not return until after the break, and Matty Cash may also miss out after he was unavailable for the defeat against Club Brugge in midweek.