Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen Confirmed Lineups - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday as Anfield welcomes back Xabi Alonso in the Bayer Leverkusen dugout, and details of the confirmed teams will appear here when they are announced.
The Reds have started well in the revamped competition, registering three victories against AC Milan, Bologna, and RB Leipzig and currently sit second in the 36-team league table.
Alonso's German champions have made a positive start to life and are unbeaten on seven points after wins against AC Milan and Feyenoord, with a draw against French team Brest.
Liverpool Team News
Arne Slot will have been relieved to see Ibrahima Konate back on the training pitch yesterday after he left the field in pain and had to be substituted at half-time in the 2-1 victory against Brighton at the weekend.
The French international confirmed on Sunday, however, that no serious damage had been done to his injured hand after a collision with teammate Virgil van Dijk during a corner and that he would be available for today's match.
Liverpool did not pick up any further injuries at the weekend, but Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa are all still missing and will not return until after the international break.
Bayer Leverkusen Team News
There was a blow for Alonso on Friday when Nordi Mukiele injured his thigh during Leverkusen's 0-0 draw with Stuttgart, and as a result is facing a spell on the sidelines. He joins Jeanuel Belocian on the injury list after the 19-year-old underwent surgery on an ankle problem.
Martin Terrier could return for the Bundesliga outfit, however, after missing the draw with Stuttgart with a knock, but there is hope that the striker can return for the clash against Alonso's old team at Anfield.