Liverpool v Brighton Confirmed Lineups - Premier League Gameweek 10
Liverpool take on Brighton for the second time in just four days on Saturday as the two clubs clash in the Premier League at Anfield.
The Reds overcame the Seagulls 3-2 in the EFL Cup Fourth Round on Wednesday thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo x2 and Luis Diaz securing a quarter-final tie away at Southampton.
It is back to Premier League business this afternoon however and we can now bring you details of the confirmed teams.
Details of how to watch the match on TV or via Live Stream can be found HERE.
Liverpool Team
Brighton & Hove Albion Team
Gameweek 10 Fixtures
Saturday, 2nd November 2024
12:30pm Newcastle United v Arsenal
3:00pm Bournemouth v Manchester City
3:00pm Ipswich Town v Leicester City
3:00pm Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00pm Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
3:00pm Southampton v Everton
3:00pm Wolves v Crystal Palace
Sunday, 3rd November 2024
2:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
4:30pm Manchester United v Chelsea
Monday, 4th November 2024
8:00pm Fulham v Brentford