Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool v Brighton Confirmed Lineups - Premier League Gameweek 10

Details of the confirmed lineups as Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Neil Andrew

Kostas Tsimikas is battling it out with Andy Robertson for the left-back spot at Liverpool
Kostas Tsimikas is battling it out with Andy Robertson for the left-back spot at Liverpool / IMAGO / dts Nachrichtenagentur
In this story:

Liverpool take on Brighton for the second time in just four days on Saturday as the two clubs clash in the Premier League at Anfield.

The Reds overcame the Seagulls 3-2 in the EFL Cup Fourth Round on Wednesday thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo x2 and Luis Diaz securing a quarter-final tie away at Southampton.

Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo helped Liverpool into the EFL Cup quarter-final with a fine double strike against Brighton. / Propaganda Photo

It is back to Premier League business this afternoon however and we can now bring you details of the confirmed teams.

Details of how to watch the match on TV or via Live Stream can be found HERE.

Liverpool Team

Brighton & Hove Albion Team

Gameweek 10 Fixtures

Saturday, 2nd November 2024

12:30pm Newcastle United v Arsenal

3:00pm Bournemouth v Manchester City

3:00pm Ipswich Town v Leicester City

3:00pm Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

3:00pm Southampton v Everton

3:00pm Wolves v Crystal Palace

Sunday, 3rd November 2024

2:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

4:30pm Manchester United v Chelsea

Monday, 4th November 2024

8:00pm Fulham v Brentford

Published |Modified
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Matchday