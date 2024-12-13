Liverpool v Fulham Team News - Nine Players To Miss Anfield Encounter, Two To Return For Reds?
Liverpool take on Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, and both teams will be missing several key players.
The Reds are four points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table with a game in hand and will have the opportunity to extend that further before the Blues take to the field against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Fulham have enjoyed a good start to the season and sit in 10th place, just two points off of Nottingham Forest in fifth, with 23 points from their opening 15 matches.
Liverpool Team News
Arne Slot confirmed that both Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa could return to the Reds squad for the first time in over two months, with both now back in full training.
The Dutchman will still be missing Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas through injury, however, and Alexis Mac Allister serves a one-match suspension after accumulating five yellow cards
Fulham Team News
Marco Silva confirmed that injured trio Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson are not ready to return for the trip to Anfield.
The Fulham manager will also be without Calvin Bassey after he picked up his fifth booking of the season against Arsenal on Sunday.
Tom Cairney will also serve the third match of his three-match suspension for being sent off against Tottenham Hotspur.