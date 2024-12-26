Liverpool v Leicester City Confirmed Lineups | Premier League
Liverpool take on Leicester City in the Premier League at Anfield on Thursday, and details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are announced, approximately 75 minutes before kick-off.
READ MORE: Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Leicester City | Premier League
Arne Slot's team come into the clash four points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table after Sunday's 6-3 thumping of Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
The Blues will have the opportunity to close the gap to just one point before the Reds take to the field, however, when they face Fulham at Stamford Bridge at 3 PM.
READ MORE: Liverpool v Leicester City | Premier League | Slot Missing Key Defenders, Vardy & Hermansen Doubtful
Arsenal are two points further back but are not in action until Friday evening when Ipswich Town are the visitors at the Emirates Stadium.
Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester come into the Boxing Day fixture after back-to-back defeats to Newcastle United and Wolves.
READ MORE: Gyökeres, Nunez, Osimhen, David, Haaland All On Barcelona Radar As Potential Robert Lewandowski Successors
That leaves the Foxes struggling in 17th place in the table and just two points above the drop zone on 14 points from their 17 games so far.