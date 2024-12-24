Liverpool v Leicester City | Premier League | Slot Missing Key Defenders, Vardy & Hermansen Doubtful
Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Boxing Day as they take on Leicester City at Anfield.
Arne Slot's team moved four points clear of second-placed Chelsea and six clear of Arsenal on Sunday after the 6-3 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur.
READ MORE: Liverpool Plotting Move To Sign £60m-Rated Premier League Star In Summer As Diogo Jota Replacement
The Blues will take the field first on Thursday when they host Fulham at Stamford Bridge, with the Gunners having to wait until Friday before Ipswich Town visit the Emirates.
Leicester are desperate for a victory after back-to-back defeats have left Ruud van Nistelrooy's team just two points above the drop zone.
Liverpool Team News
Slot may decide to make changes for the visit of the Foxes to rotate his squad, with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all in contention for starting spots.
Federico Chiesa did not even make the bench for the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but, again, could be in consideration to make the squad this time.
Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) are expected to still be missing through injury but may not be too far away from making their comebacks.
READ MORE: Conor Bradley's Possible Liverpool Return Date Revealed After Hamstring Injury
Leicester City Team News
Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Mads Hermansen are injury doubts for the visit to Anfield, with both set to be assessed ahead of the match. Form Liverpool custodian Danny Ward will deputise for the Dane if he doesn't make it.
READ MORE: Positive Ibrahima Konate Injury Update Offered By Journalist With Possible Liverpool Return Date Revealed
Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira are both long-term absentees, and Wilfred Ndidi is still not ready to return.