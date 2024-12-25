Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Reds Lineup & Where To Watch / Live Stream
Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Boxing Day when they take on Ruud van Nistelrooy's struggling Leicester City at Anfield.
The Reds have a four-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand over second-place Chelsea and need the three points to at least maintain that with the Blues also in action against Fulham.
Liverpool Team News
Arne Slot may decide to make changes for the visit of the Foxes to rotate his squad, with Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all in contention for starting spots.
Federico Chiesa did not even make the bench for the match at the weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but, again, could be in consideration to make the squad this time.
Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) are expected to still be missing through injury but may not be too far away from making their comebacks.
Leicester City Team News
Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Mads Hermansen are injury doubts for the visit to Anfield, with both set to be assessed ahead of the match. Former Liverpool custodian Danny Ward will deputise for the Dane if he doesn't make it.
Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira are both long-term absentees, and Wilfred Ndidi is still not ready to return.
Predicted Liverpool Lineup
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones;
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz
Where To Watch / Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 8:00 PM and will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports app, nbcsports.com, and fuboTV. It will be live from 3:00 PM ET to 2:00 PM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 7:00 AM AEDT on Friday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2, Canal+, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 9:00 PM.