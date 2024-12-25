Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Reds Lineup & Where To Watch / Live Stream

The Reds take on Ruud van Nistelrooy's team at Anfield in the Premier League on Boxing Day, hoping to at least maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table

Neil Andrew

A general view of the signage outside the stadium ahead of the pre-season friendly match at Anfield, Liverpool
A general view of the signage outside the stadium ahead of the pre-season friendly match at Anfield, Liverpool / IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Boxing Day when they take on Ruud van Nistelrooy's struggling Leicester City at Anfield.

The Reds have a four-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand over second-place Chelsea and need the three points to at least maintain that with the Blues also in action against Fulham.

Ruud van Nistelrooy
Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City / IMAGO / News Images

Liverpool Team News

Arne Slot may decide to make changes for the visit of the Foxes to rotate his squad, with Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all in contention for starting spots.

Kostas Tsimikas Danyy Welbeck Virgil Van Dijk
Kostas Tsimikas blocks a Danny Welbeck effort as Virgil van Dijk looks on. / IMAGO / PA Images

READ MORELiverpool 'Blown Away' By €60Million Spanish Midfielder As Martin Zubimendi Alternative

Federico Chiesa did not even make the bench for the match at the weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but, again, could be in consideration to make the squad this time.

Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) are expected to still be missing through injury but may not be too far away from making their comebacks.

Leicester City Team News

Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Mads Hermansen are injury doubts for the visit to Anfield, with both set to be assessed ahead of the match. Former Liverpool custodian Danny Ward will deputise for the Dane if he doesn't make it.

READ MOREArne Slot & Liverpool Set To Miss Out On USMNT Target As New Contract Nears

Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira are both long-term absentees, and Wilfred Ndidi is still not ready to return.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

READ MOREAtalanta ‘Convinced’ Liverpool And Real Madrid Will Make Offer For Star Midfielder

Where To Watch / Live Stream

UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 8:00 PM and will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports app, nbcsports.com, and fuboTV. It will be live from 3:00 PM ET to 2:00 PM CDT.

Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 7:00 AM AEDT on Friday,

Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2, Canal+, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 9:00 PM.

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Matchday