Liverpool v Manchester United Confirmed Lineups | Premier League
Liverpool will play their first match of the new year when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. Details of the lineups will appear here when they are announced, approximately 75 minutes before kick-off.
The Reds come into the fixture five points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who could only manage a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX on Saturday evening.
Arne Slot's team will, therefore, have the chance to open up an eight-point lead on the Gunners and still have a game in hand to play against Everton after the Merseyside derby was postponed.
Nottingham Forest are three points further back and will face Wolves at Molineux on Monday evening as they look to continue a fantastic season under Nuno Espirito Santo.
Ruben Amorim's Manchester United are struggling down in 14th and come into the clash at Anfield off the back of three successive defeats and in desperate need of the three points.
