Liverpool v Manchester United Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Details of the confirmed lineups will appear here as Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday

Neil Andrew

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against RB Leipzig in the Champions League
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against RB Leipzig in the Champions League

Liverpool will play their first match of the new year when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. Details of the lineups will appear here when they are announced, approximately 75 minutes before kick-off.

The Reds come into the fixture five points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who could only manage a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX on Saturday evening.

Arne Slot's team will, therefore, have the chance to open up an eight-point lead on the Gunners and still have a game in hand to play against Everton after the Merseyside derby was postponed.

Arne Slot
Arne Slot

Nottingham Forest are three points further back and will face Wolves at Molineux on Monday evening as they look to continue a fantastic season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United are struggling down in 14th and come into the clash at Anfield off the back of three successive defeats and in desperate need of the three points.

Liverpool Team

Manchester United Team

