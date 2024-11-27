Liverpool v Real Madrid Confirmed Lineups - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday as Anfield welcomes reigning champions Real Madrid, and details of the confirmed teams will appear here when they are released.
Details of our predicted Liverpool XI can be found HERE.
The Reds come into the encounter looking to maintain a 100% winning record since the start of the competition in its revised format.
Victories against AC Milan (a), Bologna (h), RB Leipzig (a), and Bayer Leverkusen (h) see the Reds top of the table with 12 points and within touching distance of qualification.
Carlo Ancelotti's team are struggling with just six points from their opening four matches and started the game week down in 18th place, three points off of a top-eight spot that guarantees automatic qualification to the last 16.
Both managers have to deal with a number of injury problems, with Liverpool missing the likes of Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota and Los Blancos missing Vinicius Jr and several key defenders.
It promises to be a fascinating match with so much at stake for both teams, and Anfield will be at its ferocious best as the Arne Slot era continues in spectacular style.
Details of how to watch the match on TV or via live stream can be found HERE.