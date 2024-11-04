Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen - Team News Ahead Of The UEFA Champions League Clash
Liverpool are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday as Anfield welcomes back one of it's former favourites in the opposition dugout, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.
The Reds have started well in the revamped compeition registering three victories against AC Milan, Bologna, and RB Leipzig and currently sit second in the 36 team league table.
Alonso's German champions have also started well and are unbeaten on seven points after wins against AC Milan and Feyenoord, with a draw against French team Brest.
Liverpool Team News
Arne Slot will have been relieved to see Ibrahima Konate back on the training pitch today after he left the field in pain and had to be substituted at half-time in the 2-1 victory against Brighton at the weekend.
The French international confirmed yesterday however that no serious damage had been done to his injured hand after a collision with teammate Virgil van Dijk during a corner, and that he would be available for Tuesday's match.
Liverpool did not pick up any further injuries at the weekend but Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa are all still missing and will not return until after the international break.
Bayer Leverkusen Team News
There was a blow for Alonso on Friday when Nordi Mukiele injured his thigh during Leverkusen's 0-0 draw with Stuttgart and as a result is facing a spell on the sidelines. He joins Jeanuel Belocian on the injury list after the 19-year old underwent surgery on an ankle problem.
Martin Terrier could return for the Bundesliga outfit however after missing the draw with Stuttgart with a knock but there is hope that the striker can return for the clash against Alonso's old team at Anfield.