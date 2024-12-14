Liverpool vs Fulham | Match Prediction
Fulham take on Liverpool at Anfield, having taken nine points from their seven away fixtures this season.
Meanwhile, the Reds have won six out of seven at home, with their only loss coming to Nottingham Forest.
Marco Silva will be without Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey due to suspension. The Portuguese manager also confirmed that Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed, and Reiss Nelson will miss due to injury.
Arne Slot will be without Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konaté, and Kostas Tsimikas through injury, while Alexis Mac Allister misses through suspension.
The Reds' options are boosted with the return of Diogo Jota and Frederico Chiesa to full training, but it still might be too early to see either of them feature in Saturday’s match.
Fulham have scored 22 goals in the Premier League, with Alex Iwobi and Raúl Jiménez the top scorers for the Cottagers with five goals each. Antonee Robinson and Adama Traoré lead their assists chart, with four assists each.
The Reds have plenty of attacking options, and Mohamed Salah leads the team in Premier League goals and assists with 13 and nine, respectively.
Drew’s Prediction:
The Reds traveled to Spain in the Champions League and won 1-0, while Fulham had the week off. However, the Merseyside club should be rested enough for the match at Anfield.
While Fulham haven’t been goal-shy this season, they’ve also conceded 20 goals in the Premier League compared to Liverpool’s 11.
Salah has been in fine form in front of goal, and Alisson Becker’s return midweek showed why he is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
Score Prediction: 2-0
Goal Scorers: Salah and Virgil van Dijk