Liverpool vs Manchester United Team News | Premier League| Konate Returns But Szoboszlai Unavailable For Reds
Ibrahima Konate returns to the Liverpool starting XI for the Premier League clash against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.
The defender has been missing since picking up a knee injury in the final moments of the Reds' victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League at the end of November.
Arne Slot confirmed that both he and Conor Bradley, who has also been nursing a hamstring problem, returned to training earlier this week.
France international Konate has received the nod from his Head Coach to start ahead of Jarell Quansah, who impressed when he replaced the injured Joe Gomez at West Ham last week.
Konate will line up alongside captain Virgil van Dijk in place of Gomez, in the only change to the team that was so impressive in dismantling Julen Lopetegui's team at the London Stadium a week ago.
There was also a blow for Slot and Liverpool, however, with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai ruled out of the match through illness.
The Hungarian missed the victory over the Hammers as he served a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards, and the hope will now be he is well enough to return for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham in midweek.