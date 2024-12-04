Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool: The Player Ratings
Liverpool's title ambitions took a subtle blow when Fabian Schar equalised in the 89th minute to rescue a deserved point for Newcastle on Wednesday night.
It would be fair to say nobody had their best game for the Reds following emphatic statement victories during the past week against Real Madrid and Manchester City.
With Arsenal and Chelsea having closed the gap at the top to seven points, here are the player ratings for the match:
Caoimhin Kelleher: 3.5
A rare poor performance from the reliable Ireland international. At fault for Anthony Gordon's powerful strike and horribly misread the free kick for the equaliser. Alisson Becker's return edges closer. But Kelleher deserves credit for his run in the team.
Andrew Robertson: 3.5
No attacking input and shaky when receiving the ball. One of the more experienced players giving possession up in dangerous positions. He has been a liability at best in recent weeks.
Joe Gomez: 5
Second start back in the team and a difficult one with little match fitness. A sloppy pass here and there but looked solid on the whole. Arne Slot will be needing him in the weeks to come.
Virgil van Dijk: 6
Individually not bad, however, with an underwhelming defensive unit around him, it's difficult to praise him too much. It was always going to be a tough one - just not the usual dominance we see from the club captain.
Jarrell Quansah: 4
Not a right-back but put in a good effort under the circumstances.
Ryan Gravenberch: 5
Arguably his worst performance of the season. Having started every game, tiredness was clear to see. Easy to be too harsh on this one. Gravenberch has been immense so far - hopefully this isn't a turning point.
Alexis Mac Allister: 5
Received a harsh yellow card early on and just couldn't put his stamp on the game. A real shame he didn't get into the advanced positions more, where he hit the post for example.
Curtis Jones: 6
Pick-pocketed on the ball one too many times and occasionally a little indecisive. That said, a lovely, instinctive finish for the goal.
Cody Gakpo: 5
Like most, made little impact on the game but he did do well to head the ball back for Nunez in the second half. It would be great to see him have a little more confidence when going up against his defender.
Darwin Nunez: 4
A disappointing performance with two big chances missed. Patience is starting to ware amongst Liverpool fans. Never stopped running and pressed well nevertheless.
Mohamed Salah: 8.5
Two goals and an assist - it's fair to say that one player certainly stepped up, as always, for Liverpool. So dangerous inside the opposition box, having also hit the bar. Strangely quiet for large parts of the game - but he comes alive when the team needs him most.
Substitutues:
Luis Diaz: 6.5
A quiet game for Diaz, although he did contribute well to the buildup play. Better ones to come from him.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 8
The vice captain's passing quality clear to see from the second he came on, with an assist for Salah as well. Showed the club what they will be missing out on if his contract situation is not resolved.
Dominik Szoboszlai: 7.5
Brilliant intensity from Szoboszlai. Played with real intent.
