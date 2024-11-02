Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 10 - Liverpool Host Brighton At Anfield
Liverpool will be trying to keep in touch with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.
Gameweek 10 Fixtures
Saturday, 2nd November 2024
12:30pm Newcastle United v Arsenal
3:00pm Bournemouth v Manchester City
3:00pm Ipswich Town v Leicester City
3:00pm Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (TV, Stream Details HERE)
3:00pm Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
3:00pm Southampton v Everton
3:00pm Wolves v Crystal Palace
Sunday, 3rd November 2024
2:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
4:30pm Manchester United v Chelsea
Monday, 4th November 2024
8:00pm Fulham v Brentford
