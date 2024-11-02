Liverpool FC ON SI

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 10 - Liverpool Host Brighton At Anfield

Liverpool will be trying to keep in touch with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

Neil Andrew

Gameweek 10 Fixtures

Saturday, 2nd November 2024

12:30pm Newcastle United v Arsenal

3:00pm Bournemouth v Manchester City

3:00pm Ipswich Town v Leicester City

3:00pm Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (TV, Stream Details HERE)

3:00pm Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

3:00pm Southampton v Everton

3:00pm Wolves v Crystal Palace

Sunday, 3rd November 2024

2:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

4:30pm Manchester United v Chelsea

Monday, 4th November 2024

8:00pm Fulham v Brentford

