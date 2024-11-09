Premier League: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa Match Highlights
Liverpool went five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday evening.
Arne Slot's team were aware going into the encounter that they had the opportunity to extend their lead at the top after Manchester City suffered their fourth defeat in a row, losing 2-1 at the AMEX to Brighton.
The Reds started the match quickly and deservedly took the lead in the 20th minute through Darwin Nunez. Mohamed Salah latched on to Virgil van Dijk's through ball after a Villa corner, and despite being taken down by Leon Bailey, the Egyptian managed to steer the ball into the Uruguayan's path, who showed great composure to take the ball around Emi Martinez and fire into the roof of the net.
Nunez should have doubled the advantage moments later but blazed over at the Kop end before Caoimhin Kelleher made two stunning saves from consecutive Aston Villa corners before the break.
After the interval, Nunez headed wide before Salah secured the three points late on as he ran from the halfway line, pouncing on a mistake by Diego Carlos to coolly chip the ball over Martinez.
Slot will be hoping his team can continue their momentum once domestic football returns after the international break, with huge clashes on the horizon against Southampton, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.
