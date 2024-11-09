Premier League: Liverpool v Aston Villa Confirmed Lineups
Liverpool are in Premier League action on Saturday as they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield in the final match prior to the international break, and details of the lineups will appear here when they are confirmed approximately 75 minutes prior to kick off.
Liverpool Team
Liverpool: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Robertson, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold.
Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton, Bradley.
Aston Villa Team
Villa: Martínez (c); Konsa, Carlos, Pau, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Bogarde, Maatsen, Mings, Kamara, McGinn, Buendía, Philogene, Durán.
Liverpool Team News
Dutchman Slot will not be welcoming back any of his injured contingent for the match with the Villans, with Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa not expected to return until after the international break.
Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Darwin Nunez will all be hoping for a recall but Liverpool's Head Coach may choose to stick with the team that were so impressive against former player Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga Champions on Tuesday. That would mean Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, and hattrick hero Luis Diaz would all retain their places.
Aston Villa Team News
Youri Tielemans is expected to be fit for the clash at Anfield despite being left out of the Belgium squad for the upcoming internationals.
Ross Barkley is ruled out with injury and will not return until after the break, and Matty Cash may also miss out after he was unavailable for the defeat against Club Brugge in midweek.