Premier League: Liverpool v Fulham Confirmed Lineups
Fulham visit Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, and details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are released approximately 75 minutes before kick-off.
The Reds are four points clear of second-placed Chelsea but have a game in hand and have a chance to extend that lead before the Blues take to the pitch against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Fulham have 23 points from their opening 15 matches and find themselves in 10th but just two points off of fifth-placed Nottingham Forest.
Both managers will be missing several key players through injury and suspension.
For Liverpool, Arne Slot will be without Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, who are all out through injury and Alexis Mac Allister, who serves a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards.
There was some positive news for Reds fans, however, when Slot confirmed that both Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa could return after over two months out.
Marco Silva is still missing the injured Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson, whilst Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey are banned.
