Premier League: Liverpool v Manchester City Confirmed Lineups
There is a huge Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday afternoon when leaders Liverpool take on rivals Manchester City, and details of the starting lineups will appear here when they are announced, approximately 75 minutes before kick-off.
Arne Slot's team currently sit eight points clear of Pep Guardiola's men and have a huge opportunity to put some real distance between the two giants heading into the new year.
City have been on a nightmare run with no wins in six and threw away a three-goal lead at home to Feyenoord in midweek in the Champions League.
Their confidence is expected to be fragile, therefore, coming into the clash, but Liverpool will be missing several players through injury, including two who were outstanding in the 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday, Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley.
The Reds started the weekend with an eight-point lead and can extend that to nine with a win against the champions, with Arsenal having won 5-2 against West Ham on Saturday evening to move into second place.
