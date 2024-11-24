Liverpool FC ON SI

Premier League: Southampton v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups

Details of the confirmed lineups will appear here as Liverpool take on Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday,

Neil Andrew

Dominik Szoboszlai during UEFA Champions league match, RB Leipzig - FC Liverpool
Dominik Szoboszlai during UEFA Champions league match, RB Leipzig - FC Liverpool / IMAGO / Michal Fajt

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel St Mary's Stadium to face Southampton with a chance to go eight points clear at the top of the table.

The match against the Saints gives Arne Slot's team a huge opportunity after Pep Guardiola's men suffered a shock 4-0 home defeat against Tottenham on Saturday.

The Reds face the Champions at Anfield next Sunday, after a midweek clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, as they enter a hugely busy and important period of the season.

Victory against Southampton is, therefore, imperative to capitalise on their rivals' poor form, which has seen them lose five games on the bounce.

Liverpool s head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield
Liverpool s head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Details of the lineups will appear here when they are confirmed approximately 75 minutes before kick off.

Our predicted Reds lineup is HERE.

Details of how to watch the match on TV or via live stream can be found HERE.

Available Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies

Defenders

Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

Published |Modified
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

