Premier League: Southampton v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups
Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel St Mary's Stadium to face Southampton with a chance to go eight points clear at the top of the table.
The match against the Saints gives Arne Slot's team a huge opportunity after Pep Guardiola's men suffered a shock 4-0 home defeat against Tottenham on Saturday.
The Reds face the Champions at Anfield next Sunday, after a midweek clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, as they enter a hugely busy and important period of the season.
Victory against Southampton is, therefore, imperative to capitalise on their rivals' poor form, which has seen them lose five games on the bounce.
Details of the lineups will appear here when they are confirmed approximately 75 minutes before kick off.
Our predicted Reds lineup is HERE.
Details of how to watch the match on TV or via live stream can be found HERE.
Available Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo