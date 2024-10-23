RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League
Liverpool face off against RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage tonight. The Reds are currently unbeaten after facing Italian sides Bologna and AC Milan.
Meanwhile, Marco Roses RB Leipzig have had a tough time, losing twice against Juventus and Atletico Madrid.
Despite the poor start from the German outfit, they are currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga and are tied on points with league leaders Bayern Munich.
The Reds have played at the Red Bull Arena before, facing off against Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 in 2021, winning the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool also have a couple of former players returning to their old team, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai who both played Die Roten Bullen before switching to Merseyside.
Arne Slot's side also have a few players who will not be taking part in today's match with Diogo Jota not available for selection after picking up an injury versus Chelsea, Federico Chiesa is not match-fit yet and Conor Bradley also picked up a knock that will keep him out for a couple of weeks. Harvey Elliott and Alisson Becker are still sidelined with long-term injuries.
This is set to be a great game, especially for the neutrals, with both coaches unlikely to play it safe, particularly RB Leipzig who could really do with a win to kickstart their Champions League campaign.
Confirmed Teams
RB Leipzig
Starting 11: Peter Gulacsi, Lutsharel Geertruida, Willi Orban, Antonio Nusa, Amadou Haidara, Xavi Simons, Lois Openda, Arthur Vermeeren, Castello Lukeba, Benjamin Sesko, Benjamin Henrichs.
Substitutes: Maarten Vandevoordt, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Eljif Elmas, Yussuf Poulsen, Christoph Baumgartner, Andre Silva, Kevin Kampl, Viggo Gebel.
Liverpool
Starting 11: Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo.
Substitutes: Vitezslav Jaros, Harvey Davies, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Trey Nyoni.