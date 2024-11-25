Real Madrid Predicted Lineup For Liverpool Champions League Clash As Vinicius Jr Misses Out
As Liverpool prepare to take on Real Madrid at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Marca has predicted the starting XI they expect Carlo Ancelotti to select.
In the first year of the revised format, the Reds currently sit top of the table as the only team with a 100% winning record, having won all four of their opening matches.
It has been a struggle for reigning champions Los Blancos, however, who find themselves down in 18th place, with two wins and two defeats.
To progress straight to the quarter-finals, teams need to finish in the top eight. Hence, the match carries significant importance for both teams.
Whilst Liverpool have had to deal with injury issues of their own, there was another blow for Ancelotti today with the news that Vinicius Jr will miss the match at Anfield and will be out for around three weeks.
He joins David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo on the sidelines whilst there is still uncertainty as to whether Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni will be fit to make the trip.
That leaves the Italian manager with his options limited, and Marca (via Liverpool Transfer Room) have predicted the visitor's lineup.
The match on Wednesday kicks off at 8pm as Arne Slot's team looks to put themselves within touching distance of the quarter-finals, and we will bring you more coverage of the game over the coming days.