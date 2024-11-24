Southampton 2-3 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Forward Shines For Liverpool
Liverpool opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after coming from behind to earn a vital 3-2 win at struggling Southampton on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds were engaged in a topsy-turvy encounter at St Mary’s Stadium as they resumed league action following the November international break. Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Arne Slot's Reds in the opening half after the hosts were once again caught out passing in their own penalty area.
However, Southampton equalised just before half-time as a result of an error from Virgil van Dijk, who lost possession, leaving Andy Robertson to bring down Tyler Dibling. Caoimhin Kelleher saved Adam Armstrong's spot-kick but the striker scored on the rebound.
Mateus Fernandes then put the hosts in front after 56 minutes but the Saints defensive frailties saw Alex McCarthy gift Mohamed Salah an equaliser after 65 minutes before the Egyptian finally sealed his side's victory seven minutes from time.
Southampton defender Yuki Sugawara handled in the area and Salah made no mistake with a confident penalty as Liverpool picked up all three points and extended their lead at the summit of the standings after just 12 matches played so far.
After the game, Salah told Sky Sports via BBC Live reporting: "They were very important, especially after being down 2-1. It's the most important thing to have won the game.
"Each game is different. They had a game plan and played very well. We managed to come back and win the game. I think we have a good game plan, we played our game and I was confident we would create chances.
"It's great. Hopefully, we keep going in that direction. We have a game against them so hopefully, we win it and go 11 points clear.
"Man City is Man City. They have a bad time now but they have great players."
Arne Slot, in an interview with Sky Sports, said: "If you want to win you need to score goals and we know Mo can score. For me his first goal is the most important as we scored out of nowhere, then after that it was just waiting for us to score another."
Man Of The Match: Mohamed Salah