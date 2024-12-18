Southampton v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups - EFL Cup
Liverpool are in EFL Cup quarter-final action on Wednesday as they travel to the south coast to face Southampton, and details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are announced, approximately 75 minutes before kick-off.
Arne Slot is expected to ring the changes to protect some of his key players ahead of a huge Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
The Dutchman is still without Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate through injury, but Kostas Tsimikas has returned to training and could be involved.
Caoimhin Kelleher will replace Alisson Becker in goal as a reward for his efforts during the Brazilian's absence.
Youngsters Amara Nallo, James Norris, Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns are all in contention for their first starts of the season.
Federico Chiesa is also expected to make his long-awaited return to the team after over two months out, but Diogo Jota is not fit to start after he picked up an issue during his goalscoring return against Fulham at the weekend.
