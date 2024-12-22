Tottenham v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups - Premier League
Liverpool travel to North London on Saturday for a huge Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, and details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are announced, approximately 75 minutes before kick-off.
READ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News - Slot Still Without Key Men For Pre-Christmas Clash
The Reds can secure the top spot at Christmas with a victory over Ange Postecoglou's erratic team, even if Chelsea beat Everton at Goodison Park in a match that kicks off at 2 PM.
READ MORE: Where To Watch: Liverpool v Fulham - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Arne Slot welcomes back Andy Robertson after he served a one-match ban in midweek after his sending-off against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend.
The Dutchman should also be able to recall Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, who were all rested for the EFL Cup victory over Southampton on Wednesday.
Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) are still out with injuries, but it should hopefully not be too long before they return.
READ MORE:Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League