Liverpool FC ON SI

Tottenham v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Reds Lineup & Where To Watch / Live Stream

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, hoping to ensure they are at the top of the table at Christmas

Neil Andrew

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool travel to North London on Saturday to face Tottenham Hotspur in the final Premier League match before Christmas.

READ MORE: Three Liverpool Players One Booking Away From Suspension Ahead of Tottenham Premier League Clash

The Reds could find themselves a point behind rivals Chelsea before taking to the pitch if the Blues can take three points against Everton at Goodison Park, a match which kicks off at 2 PM.

Arne Slot's team still have a game in hand after the Merseyside derby was postponed but is in need of a victory against Spurs after taking only two points from their last two matches.

Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield
Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Ange Postecoglou will continue to be without several players as he prepares for the match with the Reds.

Guglielmo Vicario, Christian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore and Richarlison will all still be absent through injury whilst Rodrigo Bentancur completes the final match of his suspension.

Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with his manager Ange Postecoglou
Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with his manager Ange Postecoglou / IMAGO / Action Plus

Destiny Udogie and Timo Werner should be available, however, after recovering from injury and illness, respectively.

Liverpool Team News

Andy Robertson will return to the Liverpool squad after he served a one-match suspension during the EFL Cup clash with Southampton on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With Tottenham Hotspur

Arne Slot was boosted in midweek by the returns of Kostas Tsimikas and Federico Chiesa, and both should be involved at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will also return to the squad after being rested in midweek.

Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) are still not fit to return from injury.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szobozslai;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Where To Watch / Live Stream

UK & Ireland: The game in North London kicks off live in the UK at 4:30 PM and will shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Now TV.

USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports app, nbcsports.com and fuboTV, and it will be live from 11:30 AM ET to 10:30 AM CDT.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United & Real Madrid Told €80Million January Transfer Not Possible

Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 3:30 AM AEDT on Monday,

Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 5:30 PM.

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Matchday