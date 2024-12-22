Tottenham v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Reds Lineup & Where To Watch / Live Stream
Liverpool travel to North London on Saturday to face Tottenham Hotspur in the final Premier League match before Christmas.
The Reds could find themselves a point behind rivals Chelsea before taking to the pitch if the Blues can take three points against Everton at Goodison Park, a match which kicks off at 2 PM.
Arne Slot's team still have a game in hand after the Merseyside derby was postponed but is in need of a victory against Spurs after taking only two points from their last two matches.
Tottenham Hotspur Team News
Ange Postecoglou will continue to be without several players as he prepares for the match with the Reds.
Guglielmo Vicario, Christian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore and Richarlison will all still be absent through injury whilst Rodrigo Bentancur completes the final match of his suspension.
Destiny Udogie and Timo Werner should be available, however, after recovering from injury and illness, respectively.
Liverpool Team News
Andy Robertson will return to the Liverpool squad after he served a one-match suspension during the EFL Cup clash with Southampton on Wednesday.
Arne Slot was boosted in midweek by the returns of Kostas Tsimikas and Federico Chiesa, and both should be involved at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will also return to the squad after being rested in midweek.
Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) are still not fit to return from injury.
Predicted Liverpool Lineup
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szobozslai;
Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz
Where To Watch / Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game in North London kicks off live in the UK at 4:30 PM and will shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Now TV.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports app, nbcsports.com and fuboTV, and it will be live from 11:30 AM ET to 10:30 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 3:30 AM AEDT on Monday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 5:30 PM.