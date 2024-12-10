Watch Mohamed Salah Goal Give Liverpool The Lead Against Girona In UEFA Champions League
Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool a 1-0 lead against Girona in the 63rd minute in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
After an open first half, the Reds started to take control after the break, and the 32-year-old was on hand to smash a penalty past Paulo Gazzaniga in the Girona goal after Donny van de Beek had felled Luis Diaz.
Watch Salah's Goal below:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Liverpool are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday as they travel to Spain to face Girona, and details of the confirmed lineups are now in.
The Reds come into the encounter top of the table with five wins from their opening five matches and within touching distance of automatic qualification for the last 16 of this year's revised competition.
Girona have struggled in Europe's premier competition and have just three points from their five matches and currently occupy 30th position in the 36-team table.
The hosts will, therefore, be desperate for a victory to give themselves a chance of qualification to the last 32 when the two teams take to the field.
Arne Slot was able to welcome Alisson Becker into the Liverpool starting lineup after over two months out with a hamstring injury, but the Dutchman is still without Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota.
Alexis Mac Allister is also ruled out through suspension.