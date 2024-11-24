Watch: Southampton 2-3 Liverpool Match Highlights - Salah At The Double To Save Reds
A Dominik Szoboszlai goal and a Mohamed Salah brace helped give Liverpool a vital three points at St Mary's against a determined Southampton side on Sunday.
The Reds took the lead in the 30th minute after Southampton were caught trying to play out of their box, and Szoboszlai curled home brilliantly from 18 yards.
Liverpool only had themselves to blame, however, as the Saints came storming back to take a 2-1 lead with goals from Adam Armstrong and Mateus Fernandes either side of half-time.
Salah once again stepped up to bail his team out, getting on the end of Ryan Gravenberch's fine through ball in the 65th minute to prod past Alex McCarthy.
The Egyptian then stepped up to blast a penalty past the Southampton keeper in the 83rd minute to give Arne Slot the three points after a difficult encounter in tricky conditions.
The victory puts Liverpool eight points clear of rivals Manchester City and nine clear of Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola's men next up in the league at Anfield on Sunday.
Before that match, however, there is the small matter of a home clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with Slot's team looking to maintain their 100% winning start in that competition.