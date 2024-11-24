Watch: The Two Mohamed Salah Goals That Gave Liverpool Victory At Southampton
Mohamed Salah scored a late brace to give Liverpool a vital three points at St Mary's against a determined Southampton side on Sunday.
The Reds took the lead in the 30th minute through Dominik Szoboszlai's brilliant curling effort after Russell Martin's team had played themselves into trouble.
Liverpool took their foot off the gas, however, and found themselves trailing after 56 minutes after Adam Armstrong and Mateus Fernandes gave the home side the advantage.
Salah stepped up once again to score a fine goal from Ryan Gravenberch's through ball in the 65th minute before blasting a penalty past Alex McCarthy in the Southampton goal in the 83rd minute.
The win takes Arne Slot's team eight points clear at the top of the table, with second-placed Manchester City next up in the league at Anfield.
Watch Mohamed Salah's Brace here:
Salah 1st Goal (65')
Option #1:
Option #2:
Salah 2nd Goal (83')
Option #1:
Option #2:
